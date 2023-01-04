PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson both scored 13 points, and the Clemson Tigers survived Virginia Tech on the road Wednesday night, 68-65, to remain perfect in conference play. The Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) have started 4-0 in league games for just the third time in program history, and the first since the 1996-97 season, when Rick Barnes was head coach. Both of the previous two instances ended with the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO