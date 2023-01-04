Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Christmas weekend death in Eli community ruled accidental
Russell County Coroner Mark Coots told WJRS News that an investigation into a man’s death in the Eli community over the Christmas weekend has been ruled accidental. Bryan J. Brummett, age 40, died from injuries sustained in the late hours of Dec. 25, according to the coroner’s office, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death resulted in a preliminary ruling of an accidental death.
WKYT 27
Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a police chase in Jessamine County. The arrest citation for 44-year-old Rebecca McWilliams says a Nicholasville police officer saw her vehicle heading north on U.S. 27 Wednesday night. The officer ran her license plate number through the system and found out she had a warrant for her arrest.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road. During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies. Police...
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
wymt.com
New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
lakercountry.com
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening
Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted
A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
wymt.com
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
wymt.com
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
