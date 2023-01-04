ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Christmas weekend death in Eli community ruled accidental

Russell County Coroner Mark Coots told WJRS News that an investigation into a man’s death in the Eli community over the Christmas weekend has been ruled accidental. Bryan J. Brummett, age 40, died from injuries sustained in the late hours of Dec. 25, according to the coroner’s office, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death resulted in a preliminary ruling of an accidental death.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Casey County man dies in weekend fire

A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins

With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening

Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries

The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
HARRODSBURG, KY
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown

A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted

A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
