kubcgold.com
Montrose’s Major Fail on NYE
It was Christmas morning. I had waited to fly out of Montrose to avoid the heavy crowds at the airport. But thanks to bad weather across the country. I would soon find out that my upcoming flight would be canceled once I reached Portland, Oregon. I was indeed frustrated. But after hearing about some people sitting in the Portland airport for three days. I realized my situation wasn't that bad. So I didn't do too much whining.
iheart.com
This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
94kix.com
Why Colorado’s Red Mountain Ghost Town Can Be Hard to Identify
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The old mining community located in Colorado's Red Mountain Mining District might be one of the best places in the state to explore several ghost towns that are all located close to each other.
nbc11news.com
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts
The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
