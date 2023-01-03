Read full article on original website
ksub590.com
Iron County School District Board Of Education Expands To Seven
Four new members were added to the Board of Education for the Iron County School District in a special meeting held on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Brent Dunlap administered the oath of office to new board members Tiffany Christiansen, Stephanie Hill, Lauren Lewis and Megen Ralphs during a swearing in ceremony. The size of the board increased to seven from 5 as enrollment in the district exceeded 10,000 students. Lewis and Ralphs took the two new seats while Hill and Christiansen took seats formerly held by board members Dale Brinkerhoff and Michelle Lambert. Following the ceremony, the first order of business was to select a new board president and vice president. After choosing the election process to be used, board Members Ben Johnson and Dave Staheli were nominated to serve as president. Both candidates shared their qualifications and vision for the board going forward. Johnson was elected to serve as president of the board by a 4-3 vote. Johnson said he was looking forward to new perspectives with the four new members joining the board. He also emphasized his belief in the board focusing on vision, accountability, and policy as it pertains to students and student learning. The board also voted for a vice president. Stephanie Hill and Lauren Lewis were nominated. Following brief presentations of their qualifications, Lewis was elected to serve as vice president of the board for a two year term. The board will next meet on January 17th for a 4:30pm work meeting. You can view proceedings of Iron County School District Board of Education meetings on their You Tube channel.
ksub590.com
Enoch: A City in Mourning. How You Can Help!
It is no surprise to anyone living in or near Enoch, Utah that the community jumped into action when tragedy struck Wednesday January 4th. While on a welfare check to the Haight family home, police discovered a horrific scene. A heart ripping, gut wrenching tragedy that no one should have to endure, witness or process. The whole family had died from apparent gun shot wounds. It has now been ruled an apparent murder suicide by the father of the family. Crushing news. Please thank any and all first responders you know. They do the work most of us just couldn't do.
ksub590.com
First Baby Of 2023 Born At Cedar City Hospital
Cedar City is welcoming its first baby of the new year. Becki Bronson, Cedar City Hospital's director of marketing and communication, said baby Knight made his appearance into the world on Monday night. Knight Daniel Kern is the son of Scout Osborn and Ryan Kern of Minersville. He was born January 2nd at 6:27 p.m.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
ksl.com
Officials locate site of fatal plane crash in Washington County, begin recovery effort
NEW HARMONY, Washington County — At least one person was killed when a small plane crashed in northern Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. The plane went down near New Harmony, which is roughly halfway between Cedar City and St. George. The Utah Department of Public Safety was asked to help locate the plane at about 11:15 p.m., but had to end the search due to weather conditions, a spokeswoman said.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found inside Enoch City home
Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home Wednesday; all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.
kslnewsradio.com
Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead
NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow move in today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A monster storm system has slammed the West Coast and a weakening atmospheric river will transport some wet weather into the state starting today. Energy from this strong area of low pressure just off the Pacific moves into our neighborhood this...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
Who were the Haights? Police previously visited family at Enoch home
As a community remains in shock following the discovery of eight bodies found inside an Enoch home on Wednesday, officials released the identities of the victims who were members of one family.
ksub590.com
Tevian Jones Named WAC Player-of-the-Week
CEDAR CITY, Utah - The Western Athletic Conference named senior guard Tevian Jones this week's Player of the Week. Last week, Jones scored 20 points when Southern Utah opened the WAC slate with an impressive 79-75 win at New Mexico State. Jones followed up this performance with another great game at home against UTRGV. Jones helped lead the Thunderbirds to a 94-88 victory with 21 points adding a pair of rebounds in the contest. In both games last week, Jones shot more than 70 percent from beyond the arc.
Gephardt Daily
White House issues statement on shooting deaths in Enoch murder-suicide, Biden’s efforts to lessen gun violence
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The White House has issued a statement on the apparent murder-suicide discovered on Wednesday in Enoch, Utah. Enoch City officials have announced they believe family members were killed by Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself. Those killed included his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children, and his mother-in-law. Tausha had filed for divorce on Dec. 21 of last year, Enoch City officials said.
kjzz.com
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
ksl.com
Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday
ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle
A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.
Comments / 0