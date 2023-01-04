Nylander is leading his team in goals (22) and points (45) this season, particularly standing over stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner who are right there behind him. "I don't think we're surprised at all," Marner said of Nylander. "We know his skill set, we know what he can do out there with the puck. He's really showcased it the last couple of months and even at the end of last year I thought he was playing some unreal hockey for us as well. It's been great to see him explode."

