Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll

The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
Yardbarker

William Nylander set to Play for Maple Leafs Against Kraken After Missing Wednesday's Practice

Nylander is leading his team in goals (22) and points (45) this season, particularly standing over stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner who are right there behind him. "I don't think we're surprised at all," Marner said of Nylander. "We know his skill set, we know what he can do out there with the puck. He's really showcased it the last couple of months and even at the end of last year I thought he was playing some unreal hockey for us as well. It's been great to see him explode."
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?

According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou Miss Blackhawks Practice

As the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for Thursday's practice, Patrick Kane and Andreas Athanasiou were not among the group. Kane is taking a maintenance day and Athanasiou is dealing with a non-COVID related illness. Patrick Kane Injury Update. While the Blackhawks didn't necessarily provide a formal update on Patrick...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames

Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
FOX Sports

Blues visit the Devils after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Klim Kostin Could Fill the Void Left by Kassian

I’ll start by acknowledging that it was well past Zack Kassian’s time to move on from the Edmonton Oilers when he was traded. However, when he was in his prime in Oil Country, he was a highly effective and important player on the ice and in the Oilers’ locker room. When he settled in after arriving in 2015, he became a fan favourite, often laying crushing hits, sticking up and fighting for teammates, and tapped into an offensive side that saw him score back-to-back 15-goal seasons from 2018-2020.

