Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 OT Loss to Blues
There were several Good, Bad, and Ugly takeaways in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday Night. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3 in this game but fought their way back to earn a 5-5 tie in regulation to earn a point.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll
The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
Yardbarker
William Nylander set to Play for Maple Leafs Against Kraken After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Nylander is leading his team in goals (22) and points (45) this season, particularly standing over stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner who are right there behind him. "I don't think we're surprised at all," Marner said of Nylander. "We know his skill set, we know what he can do out there with the puck. He's really showcased it the last couple of months and even at the end of last year I thought he was playing some unreal hockey for us as well. It's been great to see him explode."
MLive.com
Red Wings’ David Perron has flashbacks to teammate’s cardiac arrest following Hamlin’s collapse
DETROIT – When Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron learned that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati, he was reminded of a similarly frightening incident nearly three years ago. Jay Bouwmeester, Perron’s teammate with the St. Louis Blues, went...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
Yardbarker
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou Miss Blackhawks Practice
As the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for Thursday's practice, Patrick Kane and Andreas Athanasiou were not among the group. Kane is taking a maintenance day and Athanasiou is dealing with a non-COVID related illness. Patrick Kane Injury Update. While the Blackhawks didn't necessarily provide a formal update on Patrick...
Yardbarker
Mattias Ekholm joins Daily Faceoff trade targets board, Jake DeBrusk suffers broken fibula and more
Mattias Ekholm is the latest big name to join the Daily Faceoff trade target board. As curated by insider Frank Seravalli, Ekholm debuted at number seven on the list. Here’s what Seravalli had to say:. 7. Mattias Ekholm. Left Defense, Nashville Predators. Age: 32. Stats: 35 GP, 2 G,...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
Yardbarker
Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames
Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
FOX Sports
Blues visit the Devils after shootout win
St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
Yardbarker
Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens
Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Klim Kostin Could Fill the Void Left by Kassian
I’ll start by acknowledging that it was well past Zack Kassian’s time to move on from the Edmonton Oilers when he was traded. However, when he was in his prime in Oil Country, he was a highly effective and important player on the ice and in the Oilers’ locker room. When he settled in after arriving in 2015, he became a fan favourite, often laying crushing hits, sticking up and fighting for teammates, and tapped into an offensive side that saw him score back-to-back 15-goal seasons from 2018-2020.
Predators reportedly make longtime defenseman 'available' via trade
There is a brand-new name to throw out onto the 2023 trade-deadline hot stove, and it’s a big one. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile “is ready to consider moving” Mattias Ekholm, and lists him as “available” in his first trade targets board.
Comments / 0