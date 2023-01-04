Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’
Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I'm In A Real Fight' With Hector Luis Garcia, He Looks Hungry & Wants My Spot
Gervonta Davis wants to make sure he doesn’t end up dealing with a trap fight when he faces Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a date arranged with Ryan Garcia later this year for...
Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford
Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Chael Sonnen believes Leon Edwards should make the UFC find him “the easiest opponent” to fight if Kamaru Usman is out
Chael Sonnen thinks Leon Edwards should try and get an easier matchup if Kamaru Usman is out. Edwards was expected to headline UFC 286 in March against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Yet, rumors have come out that Usman is dealing with a hand injury and was recently seen with a cast on it.
worldboxingnews.net
Sergio Martinez wants title shot by 50, channels Bernard Hopkins
Sergio Martinez is hoping to land a world title shot after putting together a run of five victories since coming out of retirement. “Maravilla” was forced to end his career after suffering from debilitating knees during the back end of his tenure. He could hardly move when beaten by Miguel Cotto in 2014.
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua 3-fight plan for 2023 revealed by Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn revealed the three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua on Monday for 2023, beginning in April against a top 15 opponent. Hearn isn’t saying who Joshua’s April opponent will be, but he said it will be a recognizable fighter. The idea is for Joshua (24-3,...
Gervonta Davis has a lot on plate: legal woes, Ryan Garcia and, oh yeah, Hector Garcia
Gervonta Davis faces a legitimate test on Saturday but that’s not what people are talking about. The lightweight contender was arrested on domestic violence allegations that were later recanted. He has an unrelated legal case pending, the latest in a series of missteps. And he has already agreed to face Ryan Garcia in a massive matchup in his next fight. Those are the most-compelling Davis-related topics at the moment.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief
Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner discusses why he chose BLK Prime over Eddie Hearn
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he turned down an offer from Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn out of loyalty for the management that he was with. Had Broner signed with Hearn, he would have expected him to fight quality opposition, and he wouldn’t have given him a blank check to face subpar fighters over and over to preserve his career.
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! MMA Decisions reveals Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon as 2022’s ‘most disputed decision’
Paddy Pimblett may not understand the uproar over his decision nod against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but mounds of evidence are piling against him. The controversy around the decision resulted in an investigation into one of the judges responsible, as well as new regulations surrounding judge travel in California.
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Vacant WBO Title Fight Set, April 8 In San Antonio
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez returned home as a newly crowned titlist for his previous fight in San Antonio. The next trip to his hometown will come in pursuit of a second divisional championship. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are finalized for Rodriguez to face Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez atop an...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
‘That’s a fact’: Conor Benn will fight in first half of 2023, claims Eddie Hearn
Conor Benn will return to the ring in the first half of 2023 as a matter of ‘fact’, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.Benn was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr in October, nearly 30 years after the Britons’ fathers Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr clashed for the second time in their storied rivalry. However, the catchweight bout fell through after Benn returned adverse drug-test results.While Eubank Jr, 33, is set to face Liam Smith on 21 January, Benn is without an opponent, and the 26-year-old’s boxing future is seemingly up in the air as he awaits a verdict...
worldboxingnews.net
AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter
Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout. Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon. However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer,...
