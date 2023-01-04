Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Body armor shields Border Patrol agent struck by gunfire
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Border Patrol agent in body armor was struck by gunfire but not seriously hurt while confronting the occupants of a vehicle suspected of smuggling migrants in New Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said the agent was shot in the chest multiple times Thursday but released after a medical examination. It said the officer returned fire as the vehicle sped away, and that it got in a rollover wreck a few miles away, and federal agents took six people into custody. Two of those in custody were flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas.
abc17news.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A preliminary report on a Hawaii medical transport plane that went missing says a witness saw it hit the ocean. The National Transportation Safety Board report says the witness — a small plane pilot — reported seeing the Hawaii Life Flight plane Dec. 15 make a spiraling descent before hitting the water in the Maui Channel. When the plane went off radar, the occupants — a pilot, flight paramedic and flight nurse — are all presumed dead. Many hospitals on Hawaii’s rural islands offer limited medical services, often sending patients with more serious conditions to Oahu for care.
abc17news.com
Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
abc17news.com
California floods continue to cause destruction with more rain expected
The last several days have spelled trouble for much of the northern half of the state of California as continuous heavy showers and storms have moved throughout the region. There is up to three possible weather related deaths currently, but this streak of continuous rainfall looks to continue deep into next week.
abc17news.com
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
abc17news.com
Tracking warmer temperatures Friday, precipitation returns Saturday
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and a bit a colder with temperatures falling into the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Warmer with highs in the upper 40s and sunshine to start the day, but clouds return by late afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Clouds gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-20s by morning....
Comments / 0