City of South Bend asking for community feedback on website updates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Municipal Government of South Bend is asking for community feedback on the updates made to the city's website, Southbendin.gov. The city's homepage was updated based on survey response suggestions from city staff and area residents sent out in 2022. An in-person focus group with two...
City of South Bend launches Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend launched a new grant program to help businesses renovate their facades and outdoor spaces in an effort to bring vibrancy into the city. The Vibrant Matching Grant Program offers businesses in South Bend's nine Neighborhood Corridors matching grants of up to...
Saint Joseph Health System to host in-person hiring event
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Saint Joseph Health System is holding an in-person hiring event on Jan. 13 for those looking for a new career. The hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the health center's Mishawaka campus, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway. Positions being...
City of South Bend finalizes agreement with Oaklawn for funding of behavioral crisis center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has finalized a funding agreement with Oaklawn for a 24/7 behavioral crisis center in South Bend. A plan for the crisis center has been in motion for two years, in collaboration with Oaklawn, the St. Joseph County Department of Health, Memorial Hospital, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, the South Bend Police Department, the St. Joseph County Council, and the South Bend Common Council.
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid. Updated: 20 minutes ago. A name familiar to many of us here in Michiana could make...
La Porte County Public Library to go to fine-free system
LAPORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Public Library announced that they will be eliminating daily overdue fines in 2023. The new program goes into effect on Monday. Library operators say that eliminating daily overdue fines will save taxpayer dollars and make the library more accessible to the community. According...
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
South Bend Cubs hosts annual Polar Plunge February 25
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the annual South Bend Polar Plunge on February 25 at Four Winds Field. The seventh annual event benefits Special Olympics Indiana. Registration is now open for the event. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register online. All participants are...
24/7 mental health crisis center in South Bend, Chief of Police and mother of Dante Kittrell speak out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A $2.6 million funding agreement between the city of South Bend and Oaklawn will allow them to invest in the Memorial Epworth Center and establish a 24/7 mental health crisis center. The crisis center is a solution to a problem that local officers, faith leaders, and...
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Plymouth Common Council Approves Resolution to Endorse Passage of Driver Cards
PLYMOUTH — During the last meeting of 2022, the Plymouth Common Council approved Resolution No. 2022-1029, A Resolution of the Common Council of the City of Plymouth Endorsing the Passage of Indiana Legislation Establishing Driver Cards for Undocumented Indiana Residents. There was standing room only during the meeting Tuesday, December 27 as representatives of La Voz Unida and supporters filled the council room.
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
Winter Days return to Potawatomi Zoo January 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days at the Zoo return on January 7, giving families a chance to enjoy the zoo's offseason. Winter Days will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through March:. January 7, 8, 21, and 22. February 4, 5,...
Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition to hold adult mental health event
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition is set to hold an adult mental health event on March 10. The event is open to adults ages 18 and up and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Public Services Building. The focus...
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
Free showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Elkhart Public Library January 6
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library is hosting a free showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog on Friday at its Cleveland Branch. The movie begins at 1:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be served. The Cleveland branch is located at 53715 County Road 1 in Elkhart.
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
St. Joseph County Public Library offering free winter programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to read more in the new year, or maybe take an online class, the St. Joseph County Public Library is offering it all this winter for free. You can take advantage of after-school STEM programs for your kids, and free crafts.
