Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Daily Beast
The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart
The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
Daily Beast
Pete Buttigieg Scolds Fox Host for Treating His Marriage ‘Different’
Pete Buttigieg is one of the few Biden administration officials who regularly appears on Fox News—sparring adeptly with the conservative network’s hosts despite what are often leading lines of questioning. The transportation secretary suited up for battle again on Thursday night when he deftly confronted host Bret Baier...
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the way as the party itself, between what’s left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Donald Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all. The chaos that erupted in four days of House voting, halting start of the new Congress, is a prelude to the highly uncertain path ahead as McCarthy tries to lead an unruly Republican majority to achieve its priorities and confront President Joe Biden’s agenda — and maybe even keep the government from shutting down. “This is the great part: Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern,” McCarthy, who was first elected in 2006, suggested as he rounded toward victory.
Daily Beast
Biden’s Sassy Response to GOP Speaker Drama: ‘Not My Problem’
President Joe Biden didn’t appear to have much empathy for his rivals in the Republican Party after two chaotic days of failed House speaker votes—telling reporters the “embarrassing” drama was “not my problem” as he left the White House on Wednesday, according to POLITICO. “I just think it’s a little embarrassing that it’s taking so long,” he added, noting that “the rest of the world is looking” to see if the United States can “get our act together.” As of Wednesday evening, Rep. Kevin McCarthy—once the heir apparent—had failed in six consecutive votes to gain the support necessary to secure the speaker’s gavel.
Daily Beast
How Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Nixon Tapes
During the nearly nine hours that Congress was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the official White House call logs show former President Donald Trump not placing a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurately memorializing history, it may also actually bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.
Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead
You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.
Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy Offers Holdouts a Deal. Will It Move Them?
To win over the hardliners blocking his path to the speakership, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is testing just how far he can cave—before he hands them all the power he has. After he failed to be elected Speaker on an unprecedented sixth vote Wednesday, McCarthy and his allies huddled late into the night with many of the 20-some GOP lawmakers who are opposing his bid.
Daily Beast
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according to a Washington Times reporter who tweeted about the surprise guest. ABC’s Gabe Ferris tweeted that Fanone pointed to the wall outside the door where the speaker’s name would normally be, saying, “I just came here to rub it in.” “Maybe the fourth time’s the charm,” he said. Fanone has been outspoken in criticizing GOP leaders for downplaying the deadly insurrection, having testified before the Jan. 6 committee about how he was “grabbed, beaten, tased,” and “called a traitor” while protecting lawmakers that day.
Daily Beast
Jesse Watters Apologizes for ‘Jinxing’ McCarthy by Calling Him ‘Speaker’
As Republicans failed for the second straight day to select a speaker of the House, Fox News host Jesse Watters came to the realization that he may have acted prematurely in prior interviews by implying that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would surely land that job. “This doesn’t happen often, but...
Five takeaways: How McCarthy won the Speakership
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the new Speaker of the House after an extraordinary week of 15 votes on the House floor that laid the divisions of his conference out for all to see. It ended with the biggest political victory of McCarthy’s career, but the tumult raises questions over how he’ll lead fractious…
Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.
Daily Beast
Hannity Berates Lauren Boebert During Heated Hit After Day 2 of Speaker Chaos
Fox News host Sean Hannity engaged in an unusually heated discussion with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday about why she and a handful of her colleagues won’t coalesce around Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker. “McCarthy has 202-3 votes. Your side has 20. So if I’m going...
Daily Beast
CNN’s Erin Burnett Bristles at Republican’s ‘Young Lady’ Comment
It was a rocky first appearance on CNN for Republican Rep. Troy Nehls—who inspired near-immediate pushback by addressing veteran host Erin Burnett as “young lady.”. The interview was conducted amid continued chaos as Republicans continue to disagree about who should become the next Speaker of the House. Nehls, a supporter of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), also cheekily referred to his maiden voyage on the “Clinton News Network”—a comment Burnett declared “a bit rude.”
Daily Beast
‘The View’ Dunks on Hannity for Battling the Lauren Boebert Monster He Created
The hosts of The View let Sean Hannity know on Thursday that they did not feel an ounce of sorrow for him after his trainwreck interview with far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), telling the Fox News star he helped “create” the lawmaker and the chaos that is currently consuming D.C.
