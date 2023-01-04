Read full article on original website
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
KOCO
Oklahoma wildlife rescue makes plea to stop using lead after bald eagle dies
CLAREMORE, Okla. — An Oklahoma wildlife sanctuary is mourning the loss of a bald eagle after rescuing the animal twice. "There has been so much love coming through," said Annette King, the founder of the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue. On New Year's Day, Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore sheep farm teaching art of Navajo weaving
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore is handing down the art of Navajo weaving. As students learn how to weave a Navajo rug, they also learn the history behind it. “We’re losing a lot of these older traditions. we’re losing a lot of our heritage and it...
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
Tulsa Zoo announces winning name for new penguin chick
The Tulsa Zoo announced the winning name for its new penguin chick on Wednesday after opening up voting to the public.
KOKI FOX 23
Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
News On 6
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
KTUL
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
KOKI FOX 23
Vacant house catches on fire overnight
Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KOKI FOX 23
Sheriff searching for additional suspects in Osage County murder
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — More information has been released about the murder investigation happening in Osage County after a man’s body was found near Zink Ranch. Six people have now been arrested for suspected involvement in the murder of the victim, Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden believes more arrests will take place in this case.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
KOKI FOX 23
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Police asking public’s help finding stolen ATVs
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The owner of a stolen cargo trailer with four all-terrain vehicles, valuing a total of about $100,000, is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will get his property returned to him. The owner declined an interview and Broken Arrow Police have not released...
