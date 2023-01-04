ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore sheep farm teaching art of Navajo weaving

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore is handing down the art of Navajo weaving. As students learn how to weave a Navajo rug, they also learn the history behind it. “We’re losing a lot of these older traditions. we’re losing a lot of our heritage and it...
KOKI FOX 23

Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
News On 6

Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System

Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
KTUL

2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant house catches on fire overnight

Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KOKI FOX 23

Sheriff searching for additional suspects in Osage County murder

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — More information has been released about the murder investigation happening in Osage County after a man’s body was found near Zink Ranch. Six people have now been arrested for suspected involvement in the murder of the victim, Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden believes more arrests will take place in this case.
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
KOKI FOX 23

Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow Police asking public’s help finding stolen ATVs

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The owner of a stolen cargo trailer with four all-terrain vehicles, valuing a total of about $100,000, is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will get his property returned to him. The owner declined an interview and Broken Arrow Police have not released...
