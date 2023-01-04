The dawn of a new year is upon the cryptocurrency market, and there are speculations, formidable or not, steadily growing as regards the market’s possible posture in the coming year. Some of the tokens to watch out for are Fight Out (FGHT), Dash 2 Trade (D2T), C+Charge (CCHG), RobotEra (TARO), Calvaria (RIA), ApeCoin (APE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), and MetaBlaze (MBLZ). 2023 will highlight the feasibility of the crypto market staying as a core element of the recent technological erosion.

1 DAY AGO