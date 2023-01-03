Read full article on original website
Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene
There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
Where Most Philadelphia, PA Car Accidents Happen
Factors Causing Increased Car Accidents in Philadelphia, PA. First, it is only common sense that there would be a higher incidence of car accidents in more populated cities. One such city is Philadelphia, PA. A few factors impact the increased number of car accidents in any city, including Philadelphia. Driver...
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Still No Leads On Fatal Hit and Run In Northeast Philly
Philadelphia Police are still looking for a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run on October 1,2022. It was just after 2:00 AM when Octavia Aaron 21-of Naples Street was crossing Robbins Ave, at Ditman Street. She was struck by the SUV that kept going. The...
Perkasie resident Matthew J. Earley begins University of Scranton project with Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles
Matthew J. Earley of Perkasie is among the Robert L. McKeage Business Leadership Honors Program students who are gaining real world experience through a consulting project for Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry program in the world. The group of business students at Scranton have adopted a comprehensive...
