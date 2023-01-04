ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 dogs removed from puppy mill by Humane Society of Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa shared photos of a “puppy mill” their team rescued 60 dogs from.

“This is an illegal breeding operation,” The Human Society posted the photos on Facebook. “Dogs are poorly housed and used for breeding. They receive little to no medical care. They spend their entire lives outdoors with no human interaction beyond being fed … if that.”

Many of the dogs rescued were pregnant, according to the post. They also said many of the dogs had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected by the people who ran the puppy mill.

“Now, these dogs are in loving forever homes, with amazing fosters or awaiting adoption at our Adoption Center,” they said.

