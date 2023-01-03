Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Storm prompts evacuations, road closures throughout Bay Area
Evacuation warnings and road-closing landslides plagued several Bay Area cities on Wednesday as an atmospheric river brought historic rains and intense winds to the region. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced "a potential geologic hazard" on a slope above a Seacliff neighborhood development in Point Richmond led engineers and city officials to recommend an evacuation of 15 homes in the area below the "incipient slide." Displaced Seacliff residents who had no...
Hazardous materials incident contained at Daly City high school
DALY CITY - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials incident at a science laboratory classroom at Westmoor High School in Daly City on Friday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.Firefighters and a hazmat team responded at 8:13 a.m. to the school at 131 Westmoor Ave. and learned that a staff member on campus had smelled smoke with a chemical odor and saw a blue-tinted smoke coming from the science lab, fire officials said. The hazmat team entered the classroom and mitigated the problem, according to the Fire Authority, which did not specify what caused the smoke and odor.School was not in session Friday at the campus and no injuries were reported.The North County Fire Authority serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane.
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Storm winds topple gas station roof in South San Francisco
Strong winds amid a Bay Area bomb cyclone toppled a gas station roof in South San Francisco on Wednesday night, though no one was hurt. The South San Francisco Fire Department received a call about 4:45 p.m. from the owner of the Valero gas station, located at the intersection of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, who reported the roof over the gas pumps was beginning to collapse, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. The roof eventually fell and caused damage to at least two gas pumps before emergency responders arrived at the scene, but no customers were at the station at the time of the collapse and no vehicles were damaged, Arroyo said. City inspectors were called to the scene and red tagged the building. No further details were immediately available.
sfstandard.com
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast
It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain picking up again in Bay Area, snow in Tahoe
The rain in the Bay Area will pick up again Thursday, then a short break Friday. Snow and wind is hitting the Tahoe area today.
VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 1