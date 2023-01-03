Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Tigers add All-America honors
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University football players TJ Cole and Peyton Stafford have earned additional All-America honors for the 2022 season. Cole, who finished fifth in the 2022 Harlon Hill voting, has been selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 All-America First Team and the Associated Press All-America Second Team. Stafford also picked up second team honors on the AP All-America team, and earned a spot on the D2Football.com Elite 100 honorable mention team.
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
arkadelphian.com
Peggy Palmere
Peggy Ann (Gentle) Palmere, age 83, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born December 30, 1939, in Okolona, the daughter of the late William Wesley and Evia Barrong Gentle. Peggy was a graduate of Gurdon High School. She was a member of New Life Church of Arkadelphia. Peggy worked for many years as a seamstress at Hollywood Vassarette and then 20 years as a “Greeter” at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time.
Jessieville School District hit by first storm of the new year
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, storms rolled through various parts of Central Arkansas, including Jessieville. The storm hit just before 3:00 p.m. and the Jessieville School District reported that their high school sustained significant damage to the property, including their football field. Due to heavy winds, there were...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
magnoliareporter.com
Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man
One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
arkadelphian.com
City issues $27M in December construction jobs
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $27,271,509 for the month of December 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in December were:
magnoliareporter.com
Interstate collision near Gurdon kills driver, injures passenger
A collision on Interstate 30 near a highway crossover north of Gurdon about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday took the life of a Washington man and injured a passenger. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2005 Freightliner was on the inside westbound lane of I-30, and a 2020 International van was traveling beside it in the outside lane.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia’s ISO fire rating improves
This post has been updated to reflect the correct number of Class 3 fire departments in the state. Arkadelphia residents will soon be saving money on their home insurance. Fire Chief Jason Hunt told members of the Arkadelphia Board of Directors at Tuesday evening’s meeting that, as a result of numerous changes and research, the Arkadelphia Fire Department is now a Class 3 department, up from a Class 4, where it has been for several years.
arkadelphian.com
Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck
An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 3rd
The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Tuesday, Jan. 3
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
