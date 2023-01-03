This post has been updated to reflect the correct number of Class 3 fire departments in the state. Arkadelphia residents will soon be saving money on their home insurance. Fire Chief Jason Hunt told members of the Arkadelphia Board of Directors at Tuesday evening’s meeting that, as a result of numerous changes and research, the Arkadelphia Fire Department is now a Class 3 department, up from a Class 4, where it has been for several years.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO