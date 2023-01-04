Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google is working on cross-device notifications to let you resume media playback on the move
The idea behind cross-device notifications is that you can start playing a playlist or a podcast in your car and resume the playback on your phone or TV. Currently, Google is working on supporting YouTube Music and Spotify for this cross-device playback system. The company said it uses a combination...
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
WhatsApp is flirting with a cloud-less chat transfer option for Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
TechCrunch
Twitch experiences an outage for the second time in a week
The popular livestreaming service Twitch is experiencing an outage for the second time this week. Around 3 p.m. EST on Thursday afternoon, many creators who were live on Twitch were cut off in the middle of their streams. “We are aware of issues with the site and our teams are...
Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Verizon says the offer amounts to "$240 in annual savings."
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident
Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This
Cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report and Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Free Report began their business lives as monopolies by contract. In exchange for building out the required infrastructure in a town or city, they got long-term exclusivity in the market. That has changed with cable...
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
CNET
Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 Down to $130
If you're looking for a way to help your streams stand out from the crowd this year, Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 can help you do so. And right now at Amazon, you can pick it up for just $130, $20 off the usual price and the lowest it's gone outside of Black Friday and Prime Day sales. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so we can't guarantee how long it will be available. We'd recommend ordering soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
