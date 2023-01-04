Read full article on original website
Comet Last Seen During the Ice Age to be Visible in Indiana Skies This Month
You might want to keep an eye up in the sky for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event this month. I have always been fascinated with space. Everything from the planets in our solar system, to asteroids, and other space phenomena are just so interesting to learn about. Not just to learn about, but to actually see up in the sky. I mean who doesn't get excited when they see a shooting star in the sky or when the moon looks really big? Well, this month, we will have the chance to see something in the sky that hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years.
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones
The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
The Lost Continent That Ended Up Being Part of America
Scientists have demonstrated that the Buffin Island samples matched rocks found in an ancient continent that split 150 million years ago after forming three billion years ago. This region "anchors" North America in part.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting and scientists are concerned.
Thwaites Glacier is located in Western Antarctica and is said to be larger than the state of Florida, measuring 62 miles across and the most expansive glacier in the world. Twaites Glacier lies in a low-elevation basin, which means that if the ice surrounding the glacier also melts, it will all settle in the basin and cause the sea level to rise even more; in total, scientist estimate it could be 3 meters.
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
The First Full Moon of 2023 Is the Wolf Moon and it’s a Micromoon Here’s When to See It Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
The first full moon of 2023 is quickly approaching This full moon also happens to be the first full moon of wintertime, AND it's a "micromoon." January's full moon is also referred to as the "Wolf Moon." So why is it called the Wolf Moon and what does it mean to be a "micromoon?"
Sorry, Your Indiana License Plate Cannot Say MRSTURD & Other Rejected Plates
Custom license plates are great, but you can't have just anything on your plate. In the state of Indiana, you are allowed to customize your license plate if you'd like. You can use a combination of letters and numbers to have a unique phrase on your plate. This is called a Personalized License Plate or PLP. When you are creating a PLP you can use up to 8 characters for your passenger vehicle. Here is a customized plate out of Mississippi:
a-z-animals.com
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow)
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow) Volcanoes are openings in the earth, specifically called vents, that release lava, small rocks called tephra, or steam onto the earth’s surface over a course of hours, days, or even weeks. On the surface of...
Scientists uncover ‘first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal’
Scientists believe they may have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur.Palaeontologists in the UK have analysed fossil remains from around 120 million years ago, showing a small, feathered dinosaur – known as Microraptor – with the foot of an animal inside its ribcage.The experts said their findings, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, is “the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal”.Dr David Hone, from Queen Mary University of London, who is first author on the study, said: “It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so every example...
Amazing living fossils dating back to dinosaurs found in Arizona
These ancient crustaceans are meager in size but mighty in history. A colony of prehistoric triops, a tadpole shrimp that’s existed for hundreds of millions of years, was beautifully captured by tourist Adar Leibovitch in Arizona recently. The 29-year-old computer engineer from Israel spotted the so-called “living fossil” at the landmark rock formation the Wave, which spans the border of Utah and the Grand Canyon State. Fossil records show that triops evolved when earth was dominated by the former supercontinent Gondwana, which formed during the late Neoproterozoic era, about 550 million years ago — and now incorporates present-day South America, Africa, East Asia, Australia and Antarctica. “These...
Oldest US person dies at 115 after sharing secret to long, happy life
The oldest living person in America died Tuesday at age 115. Bessie Hendricks was the oldest living person in the US and fourth in the world, according to Geronotology Research Group before she passed away at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, this week. Hendricks was born in that city on Nov. 7, 1907, and she grew up on a farm. She later went on to raise five children, two of whom she outlived. She married her husband Paul on June 27, 1930, and welcomed their children, Shirley, Joan, Roland, Glenda and Leon. Hendricks taught in a one-room schoolhouse...
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
Oldest Weapon Heads in US Discovered by Team of Archaeologists in Idaho
A team of archaeologists based in Idaho is wrapping up this year with a fascinating new discovery. The team recently uncovered more than a dozen weapon heads in traditional Nez Percé land dating back 15,700 years. These ancient finds are especially groundbreaking as they potentially highlight some of America’s first global interactions with Asia.
