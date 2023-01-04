Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
NFL teams switch profile pictures in honor of Bills' Damar Hamlin
NFL teams are rallying around the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin. Each of the 32 teams' Twitter profile pictures feature Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.
Schedule Switch: NFL Considering Moving Patriots-Bills
As the NFL weighs its options in the wake of Damar Hamlin's ongoing recovery, it might have a decision to make when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 contest against the New England Patriots.
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Titans players react following injury to Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin on MNF
Members of the Tennessee Titans are sending thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed after making a tackle and received CPR while on the field in Cincinnati Monday night.
Bills gather for team prayer on field following Damar Hamlin injury
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gathered his team for a group prayer following a terrifying scene that saw safety Damar Hamlin taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary hit.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
Damar Hamlin 'showing signs of improvement' according to Bills
In a statement today- the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement. The Bills player remains in critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Support for Buffalo Bills's player Damar Hamlin spreads across Western New York, nation
Bills fans are coming together to send their well wishes to Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. David Begnaud shares some of their messages, as the player remains hospitalized.
Bills Ready to 'Charge Forward,' Play for Damar Hamlin vs. Patriots
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen made their intentions clear ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots: "Play for 3."
Weaver Shares Tight Bond With Buffalo's Damar Hamlin
If Rashad Weaver could see Damar Hamlin right now, there seems to be little doubt about what he would tell his former college teammate. It would be the same thing each has said to the other repeatedly over the past seven years. “We just always interact and tell each other...
Texans, former teammates show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Texans have four players who played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin dating back to his high school years. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, going into cardiac arrest, and remains in critical condition.
