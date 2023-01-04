Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
kmyu.tv
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
kmyu.tv
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
kmyu.tv
3 adults, 5 children found shot to death during welfare check in Enoch
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Eight people were found dead inside an Iron County home Wednesday. Police were called to the area near 4900 North and Albert Drive in Enoch in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they checked inside the residence and found three adults and five...
Comments / 0