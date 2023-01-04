ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
3 adults, 5 children found shot to death during welfare check in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Eight people were found dead inside an Iron County home Wednesday. Police were called to the area near 4900 North and Albert Drive in Enoch in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they checked inside the residence and found three adults and five...
