House Of The Dragon’s Showrunner Unexpectedly Quit, And Now It Sounds Like It Was Personal

By Riley Utley
 1 day ago

While House of the Dragon’s early episodes were airing on HBO, the show was swiftly renewed for a second season , but a shocking change also came up for Season 2 during this time. It was announced early on that one of the series’ showrunners, Miguel Sapochnik, decided to step away from the Game of Thrones prequel. Now it’s been revealed that his reason for leaving was reportedly very personal.

In a report from Puck (via TV Line ) it was revealed that Sapochnik allegedly decided to leave the Game of Thrones prequel because the show wouldn’t promote his wife, who also worked on HOTD . Alexis Raben, Sapochnik’s wife, is an actress who played Queen Alicent’s maid Talya. According to the report Sapochnick wanted her to join him and Ryan Condal (the other showrunner) to produce Season 2.

However, per the report, HBO didn’t think she had enough experience, and apparently, negotiations got heated. Apparently, HBO had to bring in a mediator to help cool down the situation. Eventually, Sapochnik decided to leave the show.

For some background, Sapochnik helped create the spinoff series. When he decided to step down, he released a statement that said:

I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.

Following this decision from Sapochnik, it was reported that he would stay with HOTD in a smaller role as an executive producer. This means Condal will be the singular showrunner of House of the Dragon . Sapochnik’s statement also alluded to Alan Taylor, who will be joining Season 2 as an executive producer and director.

After the initial announcement about Sapochnik’s departure, Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon within the HOTD cast , spoke about how he was “gutted” by the co-showrunner deciding to leave . The actor noted that he was disappointed by the decision, but he also said that he understood that it was what was “good for [Sapochnik's] health.” Toussaint also explained that it’s good to take breaks and recharge.

It’s a pretty big deal that Sapochnik is leaving considering that he worked on some of the biggest episodes of Game of Thrones , like “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome.” Also, he oversaw the first season of the hit prequel, and directed pivotal episodes like “The Princess and the Queen” –  which is the first episode following the massive time-jump when the actors switched as characters aged up .

While it’s a bummer that Sapochnik and HBO weren’t able to see eye-to-eye on the both professional and personal matter, the show is still moving forward. Luckily, Sapochnik will still be involved, and with Ryan Condal and Alan Taylor leading the way, the series is in good hands.

We’ll have to wait quite a while to see how this major change behind the scenes impacts Season 2 of House of the Dragon . While we wait for the next season of the Game of Thrones prequel, you can watch both HOTD and GoT with an HBO Max subscription .

