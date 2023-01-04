ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?

According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Random Thoughts: Justin Holl’s Value to the Team

In this edition of The Old Prof’s Random Thoughts about the Toronto Maple Leafs, I’ll consider the following question: “What is Justin Holl’s value to the team?”. There’s some truth to the sense that, as a defenseman, Justin Holl can be infuriating to fans. It seems that when he makes a mistake – and all hockey players do make mistakes – it’s there for everyone to see. When he’s noticed on the ice, it often isn’t for something on the positive side of the ledger.
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner drops truth bomb on William Nylander outscoring Auston Matthews

While it’s usually Auston Matthews soaking up headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s been a bit of a different story during the 2022-23 NHL season. Through the first 38 games of the season, it’s William Nylander who leads the Leafs in scoring this season. Nylander’s dominant season drew a brutally honest take from fellow Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, who revealed that the 26-year-old’s scoring exploits are no big surprise, via David Alter of SI.com.

