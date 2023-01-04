ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview

Nashville Kicks Off Back-to-Back Road Set with Visit to Carolina. The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

NHL includes Twitter in All-Star voting, lets fans pick 12 players

The NHL is incorporating Twitter activity into All-Star voting this season. Fans will choose a dozen of the 44 players that will suit up for the festivities in Sunrise, Florida, next month, and the league will factor tweets into the equation, NHL chief marketing officer Heidi Browning told ESPN's Emily Kaplan.
Yardbarker

NFL dominated television screens in 2022

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but a lot of people watch the NFL. In 2022, sports fans repeatedly chose the NFL over all others. According to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, 45 of the past year's top 50 most watched Nielsen-measured sporting events were NFL games.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hockey Writers

3 San Jose Sharks Who Could Find New Homes in the New Year

The San Jose Sharks are certainly in a position where they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline. While there are obvious options for players who will be on the market, it’s almost impossible to rule anyone out as a potential trade chip. Fan favorites, star players, and everyone in between could be available for the right price as general manager (GM) Mike Grier looks to make an impact in his first trade deadline. He has already shown that he’s not afraid to make a deal, as demonstrated when he traded Brent Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters to be revealed tonight

Initial 8 players per each division, online fan vote part of new format for game in Florida. Initial rosters for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be announced Thursday on ESPN and Sportsnet during the first and second intermissions of the game between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET).
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Blues visit the Devils after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
NEWARK, NJ

