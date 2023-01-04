ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

NSTB issues preliminary report into December crash of medical flight

Complaints mount over clinic set up for families impacted by Red Hill tainted water. It was billed as being for active duty service members and their families, but some military members are being turned away.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Media Veteran Named Press Secretary To Gov. Green

The Green administration said Wednesday that it has hired a press secretary, one of the most public figures at the Hawaii State Capitol. Makana McClellan, Gov. Josh Green’s communication director, said Erika Engle will assist her in facilitating media requests, writing news releases and media advisories and other key communications functions of the Office of the Governor.
HAWAII STATE

