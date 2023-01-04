Read full article on original website
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Gov. Green's nomination to lead Dept. of Land and Natural Resources on facing opposition
A petition has been started to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Chang is a former deputy attorney general for the department who also started a company called Ku’iwalu Consulting. Her clients have included the Honolulu Authority for Rapid...
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections
Some drivers said they were really surprised by it. They're so used to making that right on red in certain intersections that they never even paid attention to the signs.
Kona Recreation Division permit office’s new location
The new location will open on Feb. 1.
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Veteran Brazilian surfer dies in...
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
NSTB issues preliminary report into December crash of medical flight
Complaints mount over clinic set up for families impacted by Red Hill tainted water. It was billed as being for active duty service members and their families, but some military members are being turned away. Outgoing UH Athletics Director David Matlin says decision to retire was his own. Updated: 5...
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
Aloha Authentic: Paniolo, the Hawaiian cowboy
It wasn’t until 1793 when the first cattle were introduced as a gift to King Kamehameha I by British Captain George Vancouver.
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities on Friday arrested the fugitive owner of an embattled Hawaii shipbuilding company who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of his hearing. Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a federal arrest warrant for violating his terms of pretrial release.
HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs
HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
Media Veteran Named Press Secretary To Gov. Green
The Green administration said Wednesday that it has hired a press secretary, one of the most public figures at the Hawaii State Capitol. Makana McClellan, Gov. Josh Green’s communication director, said Erika Engle will assist her in facilitating media requests, writing news releases and media advisories and other key communications functions of the Office of the Governor.
Hawaii retailers say shoplifters are a growing threat to their bottom lines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in thefts is just the latest headache for many local retailers already struggling from inflation and the impacts of the pandemic. James Gieschen, owner of Sugar Sugar Hawaii, said shoplifting is one of the top things eating into her bottom line. Across all four of...
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
