Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Avery Journal-Times

Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?

After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams

The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks fans ticked off over NFL’s Week 18 schedule announcement

One NFL team’s fanbase is already upset with the league over the Week 18 schedule, and now another team’s fanbase has joined them. On Sunday, the NFL announced that the Titans and Jags would be playing in primetime on Saturday. That upset Jags fans since Jacksonville will now be on a short week for a... The post Seahawks fans ticked off over NFL’s Week 18 schedule announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week”

The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”
dallasexpress.com

NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.

