The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.03, or 0.73%, to $4.15. The Digital Brands Group Inc. has recorded 56,855 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed DBGI Completes Acquisition of Sundry.

1 DAY AGO