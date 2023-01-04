Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
chatsports.com
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
chatsports.com
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
chatsports.com
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals
What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
chatsports.com
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
chatsports.com
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
chatsports.com
POLL: Should Giants play to win, or rest starters vs. Philadelphia Eagles?
What should New York Giants coach Brian Daboll do next Sunday?. The regular season isn’t over, though, although Week 18 seems anti-climactic after Sunday’s convincing playoff-clinching victory. But an interesting situation has developed. Weeks ago it was thought that the New York Giants might catch a break in their final game if they needed a win since the Philadelphia Eagles, with nothing to play for after locking up the division title and No. 1 seed, rested their starters. Then the Giants locked up the No. 6 seed and made that game inconsequential to them, while the Eagles slumped with Gardner Minshew replacing the injured Jalen Hurts.
chatsports.com
Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?
Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs
The AFC Championship could be moved to a neutral site if specific criteria are met.
Bills-Bengals canceled, NFL releases AFC playoff scenarios
The NFL has officially announced the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week.
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams
The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
League owners plan to meet on Friday to come to a decision regarding playoff scenarios.
numberfire.com
49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) designated to return from injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury following Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. He has been designated to return and the 21-day window for him to return to practice has started. Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
chatsports.com
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills
It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
Titans add three to the practice squad
The Tennessee Titans filled their holes on the practice squad on Tuesday by adding three players to it. The team announced it has signed outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Shyheim Carter and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks to the practice squad. A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Okuayinonu has...
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
