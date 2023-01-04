Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
JoAnne L. Hoagland, 74, Belmont
JoAnne L. HOAGLAND, 74, of Belmont, NY, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born August 29, 1948, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole of Angelica. On April 4, 1982, in Belmont, she married John W. Hoagland, who predeceased her on February 20, 2021.
WSVN-TV
First eaglet egg from famed bald eagle couple in Fort Myers hatches
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — One of the eaglets from a famous Florida bald eagle couple has hatched. Onlookers are now eagerly awaiting the birth of the other eaglet, which is expected sometime this week. The newborn’s mom, also known as Harriet, and its dad, M-15, rebuilt their nest,...
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
floridaweekly.com
Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location
The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
wellsvillesun.com
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, Bolivar
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, previously of Belmont, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack due to complications of diabetes on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cuba on June 7, 1979 the son of David L. and Diana M. (Kazanjian) Chase. Shawn attended Genesee Valley School and...
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Florida Weekly
Local couple opens new Batteries Plus in Naples
Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Naples. Opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9967 Triangle Blvd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices.
Person behind mysterious Downtown Fort Myers metal bunny cutouts shares their origins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 sat down with the person behind the bunnies. They wanted to keep their identity a mystery. “When the hurricane happened, and we were impacted by that, we saw it as a way to engage the rest of this community in having a better conversation,” said the anonymous person.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023
Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
wellsvillesun.com
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
wellsvillesun.com
Jones Memorial gives thanks to Gwen and Rich Shear of Wellsville
The power couple have been longtime hospital supporters, founded the Ridgewalk. This week the Cornerstone Donor Spotlight shines on Rich and Gwyn Shear. Their generosity in making a Cornerstone Pledge of $25,000 or more to our Transformation and Modernization Project is inspiring, as is their commitment to healthcare in our community. Thank you for this and for the years of support you have given Jones Memorial and this community.
