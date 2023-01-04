ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wellsvillesun.com

JoAnne L. Hoagland, 74, Belmont

JoAnne L. HOAGLAND, 74, of Belmont, NY, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born August 29, 1948, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole of Angelica. On April 4, 1982, in Belmont, she married John W. Hoagland, who predeceased her on February 20, 2021.
BELMONT, NY
WSVN-TV

First eaglet egg from famed bald eagle couple in Fort Myers hatches

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — One of the eaglets from a famous Florida bald eagle couple has hatched. Onlookers are now eagerly awaiting the birth of the other eaglet, which is expected sometime this week. The newborn’s mom, also known as Harriet, and its dad, M-15, rebuilt their nest,...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location

The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
ESTERO, FL
wellsvillesun.com

Shawn Michael Chase, 43, Bolivar

Shawn Michael Chase, 43, previously of Belmont, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack due to complications of diabetes on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cuba on June 7, 1979 the son of David L. and Diana M. (Kazanjian) Chase. Shawn attended Genesee Valley School and...
BOLIVAR, NY
Florida Weekly

Local couple opens new Batteries Plus in Naples

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Naples. Opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9967 Triangle Blvd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023

Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
wellsvillesun.com

Jones Memorial gives thanks to Gwen and Rich Shear of Wellsville

The power couple have been longtime hospital supporters, founded the Ridgewalk. This week the Cornerstone Donor Spotlight shines on Rich and Gwyn Shear. Their generosity in making a Cornerstone Pledge of $25,000 or more to our Transformation and Modernization Project is inspiring, as is their commitment to healthcare in our community. Thank you for this and for the years of support you have given Jones Memorial and this community.
WELLSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy