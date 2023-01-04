ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
Watch Arizona vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

The Washington Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington and the #5 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Huskies have some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the Bills were left emotionally devastated as […]
Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield girls soccer star Trinity Gesamondo will officially accomplish a dream of hers when she walks onto Coyer Field next fall. On Thursday at Lynnfield High, the Pioneer signed her commitment letter to play at Buffalo State College.  “I always wanted to play [soccer] after high school,” Gesamondo said. “I’m looking forward to The post Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State appeared first on Itemlive.
Arizona State takes on conference rival Washington State

Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Arizona State in Pac-12 action Thursday. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 in home games. Arizona State is 3-1 in one-possession games.
Anderson leads Loyola Marymount against BYU after 20-point outing

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -1; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the BYU Cougars after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount's 78-72 loss to the Pacific Tigers. The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9...
