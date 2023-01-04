ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
People

George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID

George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
POPSUGAR

HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"

Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: What to Expect From This Year’s (Scaled-Back) Party Scene

Moments after this year’s Golden Globe nominees were announced, show producer Jesse Collins sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the big night by saying “it’s going to have a fresh look,” as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night rebounds from controversy. “It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all.” In a normal year, that would be a predictable outcome, especially inside the halls of the Beverly Hilton hotel that has long hosted the Globes and the explosion of industry supported afterparties. Netflix, Amazon, HBO,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis justifiably toots her own horn with 2023 Oscars predictions

2023 Oscars predictions have started rolling in, and Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis has thrown out her two cents on which films and stars will be taking home the Academy’s highest honors. Unsurprisingly, but justifiably, Curtis is tooting her own horn a little with the picks she shared...
ETOnline.com

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes — Where to Stream, Nominees and More

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are kicking off the 2023 awards season on Tuesday, January 10. With some brand new awards categories and notable nominees including Emma D'Arcy, Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega, Jeremy Allen White, Selena Gomez and more, you won’t want to miss the 2023 Golden Globes. After...
SHOOT Online

Tom Cruise to present Jerry Bruckheimer with the MPSE's Filmmaker Award

Tom Cruise, three-time Oscar nominee and star as well as producer of this year’s $1.4 billion box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, will present fellow producer Jerry Bruckheimer with the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ (MPSE) annual Filmmaker Award. Bruckheimer will receive the honor at the 70th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Looper

Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series

Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
