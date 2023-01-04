Read full article on original website
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Adele Begging Boyfriend Rich Paul To Get Hitched In Las Vegas Ceremony, Insider Claims: 'She Has Her Heart Set On It'
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has yet to pop the big question, but according to an insider, she's already making plans for them to walk down the aisle!The singer, 34, is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," so she thought tying the knot in Sin City style would be the perfect way to cap off the year."If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."The pair have been...
Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried
From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
EW.com
Adele reveals she suffers from 'really bad' sciatica during Vegas concert
Adele isn't letting anything ruin her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer, who kicked off her Weekends With Adele concerts in November, revealed that she suffers from intense back pain that makes it difficult for her to walk during her New Year's Eve performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Zac Efron Cuddles Up With His Baby Sister Olivia on Her Birthday: See the Photos
Family time! Zac Efron shared a sweet moment between him and his little sister, Olivia, after celebrating the holidays with his loved ones. "Happy bday lil sis 👸," the actor, 35, captioned several Instagram photos of himself hugging his sibling on Monday, December 26. In the sweet photos, Efron and Olivia share a look before […]
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications
Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
Bustle
Selena Gomez Embraces “Throuple” Life With Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
A new year was bound to bring us a new famous pairing or two but this latest combo of celebs has definitely got the internet talking, mostly because they’ve been dubbed a “throuple” by one of their own. For their New Year’s Eve celebrations, Selena Gomez enjoyed a yacht trip in Mexico with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, Raquelle Stevens, who recently appeared in My Mind & Me, and others. Taking to Instagram, Gomez shared photos of herself embracing the Peltz-Beckhams, hilariously captioning the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.” The images included the trio embracing in a hug, selfies of Peltz and Gomez, and the two women getting their hair and makeup done.
NME
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari denies rumours he is controlling her social media
Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari has addressed rumours that he has been controlling his wife’s social media. Why is #FreeBritney trending and what is conservatorship?. Fans began to grow suspicious earlier this month that Spears didn’t have control of her own social media when she celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, who she has been feuding with.
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer prognosis ‘good’
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green’s stage four cancer prognosis is said to be “good”. Seattle radio DJ Marco Collin added his friend had a huge support network and was blessed to have an oncologist who was a Modest Mouse fan. In a social media post...
Adele Cheers As Fans Get Engaged at Her Las Vegas Show
Adele’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas was made even more special when a set of fans got engaged. While ringing in 2023 with her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, photographer and hair and makeup artist Jorge Antonio Campos posted a video on TikTok showing his brother’s engagement at the show. One man can be seen getting down on one knee, as he puts a ring on the finger of another man who begins to cry and excitedly says, “yes.” Meanwhile, the superstar singer watches the sweet moment from the stage, shouting “Happy New Year.” She then points at the couple with a smile on her face, alerting the crowd about the engagement as she cheers “woohoo!”
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Her Ripped Abs In New Selfie 1 Year After Focusing On Her ‘Physical Health’
JoJo Siwa, 19, proudly showed off the results of her fitness progress on the final day of 2022. The Dance Moms alum flaunted her toned abs while she wore a crop top and black briefs in a mirror selfie, which she posted to Instagram on Dec. 31. JoJo’s post also included a photo of the teenager sweating during a workout on January 1, 2022. In her caption, JoJo explained how she dedicated this past year to her “physical health.”
Special Forces Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past Their Limits
The stars of Fox's new reality series jumped out of a helicopter and and crossed a 300-foot canyon on a wire as they learned why they were warned dying is "nature's way of saying you've failed" The first episode of Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw 16 celebrities show up to answer the call of duty. However, by the end of the episode, four of them were already gone. The show, which premiered Wednesday night, follows the group of stars — known only as "recruits"...
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss laid to rest
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss has been laid to rest. The DJ - who served as a producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres SHow' from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life in December and is said to have now been laid to rest on Wednesday (04.01.22) in a small ceremony with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.
tvinsider.com
MTV Unveils ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ With Todrick Hall & More (VIDEO)
MTV is gearing up for a new reality series with The Real Friends of WeHo which will premiere Friday, January 20. Real-life West Hollywood friends in the cast include celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig rounding out the cast.
Al Roker returning to Today
Al Roker is returning to 'Today'. The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalised with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday (03.01.23) that he'll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday (06.01.23).
Roush Review: Dionne Warwick Is Always in Tune in ‘Don’t Make Me Over’
“Is Dionne Warwick a legend? Is pig pork?” Of all the many celebrity testimonials in Don’t Make Me Over (premiering January 1 on CNN), including a touching tribute from the late Olivia Newton-John, Snoop Dogg’s puckish salute may be the least expected. Elsewhere in this admiring and...
Getting ready for the Big Ears Festival; Song of the Year
Back before Thanksgiving, I wrote a piece about Tommy Prine, son of the legendary singer-songwriter John Prine. John, who had battled throat and lung cancer for years, passed away in April 2020 from COVID-19, and the world was poorer as a result. Poorer, a bit lost, and less inclined to be amused. We didn’t know at the time that COVID was just getting warmed up. ...
