Read full article on original website
Related
Kvitova beats Ryabkina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide
Petra Kvitova has issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open by beating Elena Ryabkina Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Messi vs. Mbappé Part II: World Cup stars chase Ballon d’Or
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi finally has something Kylian Mbappé already had with a World Cup winners’ medal. Now Mbappé wants what Messi has won many times: the Ballon d’Or. After their fascinating duel in a wild World Cup final, the tournament’s best player Messi...
‘Life is moving forward’: China enters new phase in Covid fight as borders open
China was braced for a “new phase” in its battle against Covid-19, while financial markets strengthened, after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of restrictions. The relaxing of the country’s borders on Sunday was one of the last steps in the dismantling of China’s zero-Covid...
Chinese military stages large-scale military exercises around Taiwan
China sent 28 warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday as Beijing conducted its first large-scale military exercises around the island this year, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.
Brazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets may be hit by fresh volatility on Monday after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings, echoing the U.S. Jan. 6 insurrection of 2021, analysts said.
Comments / 0