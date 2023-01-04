ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
8 found dead at Utah home

Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place...
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash

Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire

Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma

Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
