Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place...
WKRN
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
thecountrynote.com
Becky Isaacs, of The Isaacs, Released from Skyline Medical Center Over The Weekend Following Dec. 15 Car Accident
Nashville, Tenn. – On December 15 Nashville based artist Becky Isaacs was hit head-on in a two car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving one person dead. Isaacs who was travelling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville-based first responders. Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
WKRN
Studies show traffic in TN will 'continue to grow' in coming years, officials promise action to address it
Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless changes are made to Tennessee infrastructure, congestion and traffic could increase significantly in the next couple of decades. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
WSMV
Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Comments / 1