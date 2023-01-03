Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Reaction continues from top recruits to Ohio State - Georgia in the Peach Bowl
The Buckeyes lost to Georgia 42-41 in heartbreaking fashion in the Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal. Reactions continue to come in from recruits all over the country.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Under NCAA Investigation: Report
The NCAA is reportedly investigating alleged violations committed by the Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Report: NCAA Notice of Allegations Coming Soon For Michigan Football
The Michigan football program got some good news on Thursday when head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing that he expects to be back coaching the team in 2023. It sounds like that could be followed by some not-so-good news in the near future. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported ...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Expect’ to be back at Michigan next season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said...
Loyer’s late 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41...
Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Purdue escapes No. 24 Ohio State
Fletcher Loyer hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue defeated No. 24 Ohio State 71-69
