ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Expect’ to be back at Michigan next season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy