A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
Utah loses key starter to transfer portal
The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Multiple outlets reported that Utah Utes center Paul Maile is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Why did former Michigan All-American Abby Brenner transfer to Utah?
An All-American and national champion at Michigan, Abby Brenner transferred to Utah. How is the fit with the Red Rocks? Is Abby Brenner healthy?
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
One of Utah’s leading skill position players is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Running back Micah Bernard, one of Utah’s leading running backs over the past two seasons, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
12news.com
Is Cam Rising going to return to Utah after Rose Bowl loss? l Locked on Pac-12
Cam Rising was unfortunately not able to finish this year's Rose Bowl--again. Has he played his last game in a football uniform for Utah?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Paul Huntsman addresses the largest Newcomers Club yet
PARK CITY, Utah — Working as a Senior Diplomat for the U.S. State Department for 30 years certainly prepared retired Sue Niblock to be the President of the 536 people […]
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Former Nu Skin exec identified as victim of Provo plane crash
One person died and three others were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.
iheart.com
Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!
Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
hotelnewsresource.com
Salt Lake City Development Spurs Additional Investor Interest in This Emerging Hotel Market - By Lauren Reynolds and Ryan Mark
Salt Lake City has historically played second fiddle to larger Rocky Mountain cities such as Denver; however, a new convention hotel, a multimillion-dollar airport expansion, and the state's popularity as a leisure destination in both the summer and winter have elevated Salt Lake City's position from a regional to a national player for hotel investment.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
The Natural History Museum of Utah
The Natural History Museum of Utah is a premier institution located in Salt Lake City. Established in 1963, the museum is dedicated to showcasing and preserving the natural and cultural history of the state of Utah.
