With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO