Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach
On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff. The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes. "Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive...
Key recruits to watch for Penn State football
Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
The Most Memorable Stats of Penn State's Season
PASADENA, Calif. | Penn State punctuated its fourth 11-win season under coach James Franklin with a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, completing one of its finest seasons in Franklin's nine-year tenure. There's an argument that 2022 sits No. 2 among Franklin's best coaching jobs, behind only the...
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Veteran Michigan EDGE defender enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second time Tuesday, a veteran Michigan defensive end has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal over spending a sixth season at Michigan. This time, it's longtime edge defender Taylor Upshaw, who entered the portal Tuesday evening. Upshaw, the son of former NFL standout Regan Upshaw and brother of former...
Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines
If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history
With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Purdue escapes No. 24 Ohio State
January 6 - Fletcher Loyer hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue defeated No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. The Boilermakers trailed 69-68 before Loyer's trey, and the Buckeyes were unable to get off a final shot.
Report: Wisconsin football is hiring one of Minnesota's defensive coaches
The Badgers are looking around the Big Ten as Luke Fickell and crew build the new Wisconsin football staff. A report from On3.com’s Matt Zenitz that was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said that the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes as member of their defensive staff. His exact title and role is unclear at this point.
