dougherty.ga.us
Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held for Incoming County Commission Chairman Sunday
229.302.3006 (office) or 229.854.0006 (cell) Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard will serve as first African-American Chairman in Dougherty County History. DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – A Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. for a special ceremony at the Rutha Mae Harris Auditorium at Monroe High School. This event precludes the official Swearing-In of Chairman-Elect Heard that will take place at the first County Commission meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Room 100 (Commission Chamber) of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue, Albany. This event was planned so that citizens who may not be able to attend the official Swearing-In at Monday’s Commission meeting can be a part of this historical moment in Dougherty County’s history.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
WALB 10
Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
lowndescounty.com
2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper Tickets on Sale Now!
CONTACT: Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer. 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper Tickets on Sale Now!. Lowndes County, Georgia: Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.
Lowndes officially introduces Adam Carter as head coach
The new head coach of the Lowndes Vikings has arrived. Adam Carter was officially introduced as the new head football coach of the Vikings Thursday night.
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson’s family hosts grief support group nearing the 10-year ‘angelversary’ of his death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Kendrick Johnson is remembering him to start January 2023 in a series of public events, leading up to the 10-year commemoration of his death. On Jan. 11, 2013, Johnson’s body was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School. Kendrick...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
YAHOO!
Barber retiring as city manager
Jan. 5—VALDOSTA — Mark Barber has confirmed his planned retirement as city manager of Valdosta. In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Barber said he won't be leaving city government completely behind, as he is the sole finalist for the open position of city manager of Adel.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Nightmare that never ends’: 20 years later, mother, son still missing
Mary McGrath and Mary Ramsbottom have had no answers for 20 years. Twenty years ago, Oct. 13, 2002, Paula Wade, then 25, and her 3-year-old son, Brandon, disappeared. Paula was last seen Oct. 12, 2002, leaving her job at the Sam’s Club in Valdosta. On Oct. 14, 2002, McGrath...
wfxl.com
Worth Co. dispatcher in need of donations after house fire
A Worth County dispatcher and her family are in need after losing everything in a house fire on December 29th. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. The family was able to get out during the fire, but most of their animals did not. Worth County 911 Dispatcher Supervisor...
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
24hip-hop.com
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
