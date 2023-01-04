Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
Adorable rescue dogs go wild as they choose Christmas toys
An animal charity in Ireland has shared heartwarming footage of their excited rescue dogs choosing their very own Christmas present. Riley the Lurcher got so excited he knocked the camera over, and Border Collie-cross Queenie found picking just one toy too much of an ask. Staff decided the video is a great way to show off their furry residents as they are all looking for a home. They said: “Many of the dogs are nervous about unfamiliar people, so we believe that selecting a toy brings out their true personality."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store windowGrandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients
Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog
Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
2022’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Names in America
There are two key things that go into getting the perfect pet. The first is finding the right animal with just the right temperament to fit in with what you've got going on at your house. The second thing is finding the perfect name, even if that means changing the...
6 Best Companion Dogs For A Catahoula Leopard Dog
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. It is a rewarding feeling to have a strong bond with your Catahoula Leopard Dog, especially since they can be such an independent character!. While you have built up this remarkable friendship, you...
Kitten Born Outside as Feral Starts to Trust and Snuggle When She Meets Resident Cat
A kitten who was born outside as a feral, started to trust and snuggle when she met a resident cat. Cleo was born outside to a feral cat mom and left to fend for herself. She was the only survivor of her litter and rescued through a TNR (trap-neuter-return) project.
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
See a Border Collie Nearly Time Travel It’s Running So Fast
Watch a border collie time travel in this amazing video! Border Collies love to run and play. They are a very active breed that benefits from regular exercise and plenty of space. In this video, a Border Collie shows just how active and fast it can be. The video begins...
Suffolk students paint wig stands for cancer patients who lost hair from treatment
As part of a long-running program at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES, they painted wig stands for cancer patients who lost their hair from medical treatment.
The Staffordshire bull terrier looking for a new home
Eight-year-old Hughie is one of many Staffordshire bull terriers looking for a new home. Three of Staffordshire's animal rescue centres say the breed or bull terrier crosses make up more than half of all their dogs needing rehoming. Dog behaviourist Katie Russi says despite their reputations, they make amazing pets.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
