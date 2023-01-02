Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
inlander.com
Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"
Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
huckleberrypress.com
Brandy Tarala and the Founding of United We Rescue
Adrenaline and risk. These are the two ingredients that have driven Brandy Tarala’s life decisions, culminating in the founding of United We Rescue (UWR). United We Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to helping meet the mental health needs of first responders. While this venture was yet another one of Brandy’s risks, it’s a risk that matters, with the potential of helping countless helpers.
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
spokanepublicradio.org
Program to embed mental health workers in early childhood classrooms launches in Spokane
A new pilot program launching in three early learning centers across the greater Spokane area will embed mental health workers in classrooms. Little Scholars Child Development Center is one of three childcare sites that will soon have mental health workers on site. The program, funded by the Spokane County mental...
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
FOX 28 Spokane
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
inlander.com
Historic Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene has a new chef-owner, plus other food news
Coeur d'Alene's downtown corridor is rich with restaurants and assorted drink spots, but few have endured as long as the Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which opened in 1972. The Sherman Avenue business is actually two-part. The large bar area, well-known for serving "derailer" cocktails in a white plastic bucket, has an adjacent live event space with one of the better dance floors in town, especially in the summer when "the Horse," as this beloved establishment is known, rolls up its garage doors. The other part is the old-timey steakhouse, which since October 2022, is under new ownership.
FOX 28 Spokane
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and...
Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
Spokane Council set to force police move from new precinct
(The Center Square) – Last summer Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward defied the city council's passage of an emergency ordinance requiring police to move out of a new precinct in the vacated East Central Library. "I don't plan on moving police out of that building," she told The Center Square.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the...
