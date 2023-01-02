ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Brandy Tarala and the Founding of United We Rescue

Adrenaline and risk. These are the two ingredients that have driven Brandy Tarala’s life decisions, culminating in the founding of United We Rescue (UWR). United We Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to helping meet the mental health needs of first responders. While this venture was yet another one of Brandy’s risks, it’s a risk that matters, with the potential of helping countless helpers.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane

  SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Historic Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene has a new chef-owner, plus other food news

Coeur d'Alene's downtown corridor is rich with restaurants and assorted drink spots, but few have endured as long as the Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which opened in 1972. The Sherman Avenue business is actually two-part. The large bar area, well-known for serving "derailer" cocktails in a white plastic bucket, has an adjacent live event space with one of the better dance floors in town, especially in the summer when "the Horse," as this beloved establishment is known, rolls up its garage doors. The other part is the old-timey steakhouse, which since October 2022, is under new ownership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash

SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy