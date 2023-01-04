Read full article on original website
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Daily Orange
Syracuse narrowly beats Louisville 70-69, led by Joe Girard’s 28 points
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. They traded shots. Joe Girard III and El Ellis went mano a mano down the stretch. A game that wasn’t supposed to be close at any point, a 2-12 Louisville team middling through its 2022-23 season was supposed to take its licks from a 10-5 Syracuse team and move on with another conference loss.
Cardinal Close Call: Syracuse basketball squeaks by Louisville 70-69 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Tuesday night’s 70-69 win by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center had a soundtrack, three songs come to mind that would have to make the list. One is “Give it Away Now” by the...
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023
The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
