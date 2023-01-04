Read full article on original website
Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd. In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th. Originally, the change order outlined terms to...
KTEN.com
Gunter police moving to new HQ
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — The Gunter Police Department will soon have a new address. There's just not enough room for the department at City Hall, its current home. So with help from taxpayers and donations, the department is temporarily moving to its own building at the corner of State Highway 289 and Pecan Street.
KTEN.com
Sherman has plans for new city hall
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The first steps are being taken to build a new city hall in Sherman. The City Council on Tuesday gave the green light to advertise for a construction manager for the project. That person will be in charge of developing plans for the building at 221 West Mulberry Street.
KTEN.com
Durant asks residents to help guide city's future
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A new "community perception survey" is asking Durant residents what the city, its employees and elected officials can do differently. The 25-question survey also wants to know what people like about the city, whether they feel safe, and their views about Durant's general quality of life.
KXII.com
Three injured in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Bryan County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on US-70 and Leavenworth Trail just after 4 p.m. According to troopers, a pickup northbound on Leavenworth ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound...
KXII.com
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - You might have noticed some construction on the corner of Highways 75 and 82 by the Chilis in Sherman and wondered what could possibly be going there. Well according to city officials, a popular breakfast spot will be taking over in the near future. Sherman’s Community...
KTEN.com
Vehicle burglaries are increasing in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been an increase in vehicle burglaries reported in Durant. Police said weapons appear to be a common target of car and truck break-ins. Motorists are urged to bring firearms and valuables inside and make sure vehicles are locked.
KXII.com
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and the city says the demolition will help neighborhood security. “Unfortunately this time of year is more prone to fires and issues with the homeless and breaking into those...
KXII.com
Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore
(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative. Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend. In...
KXII.com
Court date set for Madill murder suspect
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Choctaw Casinos And Resorts – Grant Having A Job Fair January 18
Choctaw Casinos & Resorts – Grant, OK: Job Fair is Wednesday, January 18 for a Job Fair at the Old Choctaw Community Center in Hugo. Open positions will include, Food & Beverage and Gaming.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
Second person dies following November crash
Officials say a second person has died following a November crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he...
publicradiotulsa.org
Could civil forfeiture be the next battleground in Oklahoma Governor's fight over tribal sovereignty?
In January 2022, Osage Nation citizen Jimmy Ward spotted what he thought was a white-tailed deer along a rural road in Carter County. Ward pulled out his AR-15 rifle to shoot what was actually a decoy. Ward was charged with several misdemeanors in a standard sting operation to catch out-of-season...
KTEN.com
Fierce competition at Denison ISD spelling bee
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Twenty students from Scott Middle School faced off in a spelling bee Thursday to claim the honor of representing the Denison Independent School District at the county level. For the second year in a row, the competitors did well enough that they exhausted the list...
KXII.com
Man wanted by Ada Police
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area. Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.
KXII.com
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
KXII.com
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
KXII.com
Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday. Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center. TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers...
