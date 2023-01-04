ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KXII.com

Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd. In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th. Originally, the change order outlined terms to...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Gunter police moving to new HQ

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — The Gunter Police Department will soon have a new address. There's just not enough room for the department at City Hall, its current home. So with help from taxpayers and donations, the department is temporarily moving to its own building at the corner of State Highway 289 and Pecan Street.
GUNTER, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman has plans for new city hall

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The first steps are being taken to build a new city hall in Sherman. The City Council on Tuesday gave the green light to advertise for a construction manager for the project. That person will be in charge of developing plans for the building at 221 West Mulberry Street.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Durant asks residents to help guide city's future

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A new "community perception survey" is asking Durant residents what the city, its employees and elected officials can do differently. The 25-question survey also wants to know what people like about the city, whether they feel safe, and their views about Durant's general quality of life.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Three injured in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Bryan County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on US-70 and Leavenworth Trail just after 4 p.m. According to troopers, a pickup northbound on Leavenworth ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Denny’s is coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - You might have noticed some construction on the corner of Highways 75 and 82 by the Chilis in Sherman and wondered what could possibly be going there. Well according to city officials, a popular breakfast spot will be taking over in the near future. Sherman’s Community...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Vehicle burglaries are increasing in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been an increase in vehicle burglaries reported in Durant. Police said weapons appear to be a common target of car and truck break-ins. Motorists are urged to bring firearms and valuables inside and make sure vehicles are locked.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore

(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative. Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend. In...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Court date set for Madill murder suspect

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
MADILL, OK
JudyD

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township

In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
RATTAN, OK
KXII.com

One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Fierce competition at Denison ISD spelling bee

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Twenty students from Scott Middle School faced off in a spelling bee Thursday to claim the honor of representing the Denison Independent School District at the county level. For the second year in a row, the competitors did well enough that they exhausted the list...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Man wanted by Ada Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area. Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday. Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center. TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers...
DENISON, TX

