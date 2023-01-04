Read full article on original website
Related
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Showbiz411
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
hubpages.com
Harry Styles: The Trailblazer of Modern Pop and Rock Music
Harry Styles is a globally renowned singer, songwriter, and actor who has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie Thought Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Were the Band’s Best ‘Era’
Christine McVie once shared that she thought Fleetwood Mac's best 'era' revolved around Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's relationship and music.
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85
Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
BBC
Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story
Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
BBC
Rapper Theophilus London found after missing for months, says family
American rapper Theophilus London, who had been missing for several months, has been found safe, his family said. In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, London's cousin said the rapper was located "safe and well". London's family had filed a missing person's report last week with the Los Angeles Police...
The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates
Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.
The Song Mick Fleetwood Wished Christine McVie Had Written for Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood wished Christine McVie had written a certain song for Fleetwood Mac.
Comments / 0