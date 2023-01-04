Read full article on original website
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
pocketnow.com
Hisense launches next-gen ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is all about displays and Smart TVs. While Samsung and LG have already showcased their new lineup of TVs and monitors, Hisense today unveiled its next generation of ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023. With the new generation of ULED TVs, Hisense is expanding mini LED technology throughout the entire ULED lineup. In addition to the new ULED and Laser TVs, Hisense has also showcased UX TV, which is based on ULED X, the next generation of ULED technology.
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Android Authority
CES 2023 Android announcements: New Android Auto is here for all, more
From listening to music to driving in your car, Android has a lot of new tricks up its sleeve. Google made a few announcements related to Android at CES 2023. Some of the announcements are new features, such as the rollout of the new Android Auto design. Google also announced...
IGN
Sony at CES 2023: Everything Announced
Sony's CES 2023 press conference has wrapped up, and the company shared a handful of updates for PlayStation gamers. The headline is Project Leonardo, which is a brand new accessibility controller kit in development for PlayStation 5. Sony also shared updates on the Gran Turismo movie, PSVR 2, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event.
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
Android Authority
The Pixel's January software update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing for some
The issue appears to be affecting Bluetooth pairing on a number of vehicles. Google’s January software update for its Pixel phones has gone live. Reports are coming in suggesting that the recent update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing. The issue appears to be affecting a few auto brands including...
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Android Authority
Motorola could beat rivals to the punch with two-way satellite messaging
Two-way satellite texting is coming to smartphones later this quarter, and Motorola is getting in on the action. The firm behind CAT phones has announced a two-way satellite messaging service. It will debut on an upcoming Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. Bullitt Group is the company behind CAT-branded rugged smartphones, but...
Android Authority
Leaked video may give us our first hands-on look at the Pixel 7a
The video seems to confirm a few details about the Pixel 7a. A video of the Pixel 7a has leaked online. The video gives us our first hands-on look at the upcoming phone. The video reveals some design and spec details. When it comes to its Pixel phones, Google’s not...
Android Authority
Apple's mixed reality headset could have a waist-mounted battery
The waist-mounted battery was a controversial design choice among Apple engineers. A report has revealed new details about Apple’s unannounced mixed reality headset. The headset could feature a waist-mounted battery, magnetically attachable custom prescription lenses, and more. The headset may not work well with third-party Bluetooth headphones. Although it...
Android Authority
Razer reveals the release date for the Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G
Both versions of the Razer Edge will be available in the next few weeks. Razer has confirmed the launch date for its Razer Edge handhelds. Both versions of the Razer Edge will release on January 26 in the US. The Razer Edge will be available on Razer’s website and store...
Phone Arena
LG to unveil their newest OLED and foldable displays at CES 2023
LG has announced today via a press release that it will be showing off its newest display lineup at CES 2023. Among the futuristic displays that will be unveiled will be automotive display solutions and foldable OLED displays. The 8” 360-degree foldable OLED that LG Display has developed is a...
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
LG Gram Style just stole the show at CES 2023 with a color-shifting laptop
The LG Gram Style sports a disappearing touchpad and a color-shifting iridescent design.
