Judge invalidates cash bail reform; Supreme Court appeal pending; Peters responds

Lawmakers hear more pleas for assault weapon ban
A legislative committee on Thursday heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois House committee, meeting...
Rep. Bobby Rush saw progress on some final priorities before leaving Congress
Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) achieved some legislative goals in the congressional lame duck session, including criminal justice reform and economic development efforts targeting underrepresented groups. But a signature effort to open up all FBI files related to its civil rights-era COINTELPRO operations did not pass before time ran out.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
