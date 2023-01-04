ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Get ready for Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day Friday

If there is one day this ski season to enjoy Sunlight Mountain Resort, it’s Friday. “Anticipate the most affordable ticket in the state and potentially the world,” said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for the Glenwood Springs ski area. The mountain got dumped on all week, adding...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services

The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A little flare of Aspen just setup shop here in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite

Natural light fills the entryway showcasing a miscellany of designer items inside the tiny brick and mortar storefront at 212 Sixth St. Furs, sequins, silk, cashmere and other fashionable items line the walls, with every section filled with unique finds in Glenwood Springs’ newest upscale consignment store. The diversity in its products is thanks to its three owners.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Keep guard, even in less avalanche-prone Garfield County backcountry

While some of the favorite backcountry winter spots surrounding Glenwood Springs are not as prone to avalanches as the nearby higher elevations, avalanche experts warn against developing a false sense of security. “The best advice is to treat each season as a new one,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director for...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs

If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy