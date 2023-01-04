Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A&E Roundup: Things to do around Garfield County this weekend and next week
This is going to be a somewhat quiet weekend in Garfield County, with most events happening Friday. This week’s arts and entertainment roundup includes events outside of the county and a couple events going into next week. ALL WEEKEND. What: Marcus King Band. When: 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday;...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Get ready for Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day Friday
If there is one day this ski season to enjoy Sunlight Mountain Resort, it’s Friday. “Anticipate the most affordable ticket in the state and potentially the world,” said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for the Glenwood Springs ski area. The mountain got dumped on all week, adding...
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services
The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A little flare of Aspen just setup shop here in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite
Natural light fills the entryway showcasing a miscellany of designer items inside the tiny brick and mortar storefront at 212 Sixth St. Furs, sequins, silk, cashmere and other fashionable items line the walls, with every section filled with unique finds in Glenwood Springs’ newest upscale consignment store. The diversity in its products is thanks to its three owners.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Keep guard, even in less avalanche-prone Garfield County backcountry
While some of the favorite backcountry winter spots surrounding Glenwood Springs are not as prone to avalanches as the nearby higher elevations, avalanche experts warn against developing a false sense of security. “The best advice is to treat each season as a new one,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs
If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
