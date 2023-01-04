Read full article on original website
Related
nationalfisherman.com
To the Sea
My whole life has had the same expectation to be the person standing on the dock and waving goodbye either to my dad or my husband, but I was never allowed to be the person on the boat going off on the fishing adventure. From my early age this bias...
Combat Veteran Who Lost His Legs Carried Up A Mountain By A Buddy For Bucket List Goat Hunting Trip
A combat veteran who lost his legs in battle had always dreamed of hunting mountain goats, which inhabit some of the steepest and most inaccessible altitudes on Earth. Instead of being held back by the whole having no legs thing, his buddy carried him in a backpack on a two-day hike that helped make his dreams come true. Details of the adventure were originally published by Free Range American.
Comments / 0