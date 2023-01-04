ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Nets (01.04.2023)

The Bulls (16-21) welcome the Brooklyn Nets (25-12) to the Windy City to play the second of four games scheduled between them this season. Chicago visited Bed-Stuy back on November 1st, and cut down the Nets on their home floor, 108-99, thanks to Zach LaVine torching the twine for 20 of his team-high 29 points in the fourth quarter. The victory was the Bulls’ second straight in Brooklyn dating back to last season, a year in which Chicago won two of the three games played between the teams.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy