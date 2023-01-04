Read full article on original website
Related
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
"I kept hearing [about] somebody named Dirt" — Dennis Smith Jr. on his first memory of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki
Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the lucky ones who became teammates with Dirk Nowitzki.
‘We’d all be mesmerized’: Gregg Popovich reveals how Kevin Durant left Team USA in awe
Gregg Popovich has coached a long list of legendary players during his 34-year NBA coaching career. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard headline the list. That group grew tenfold after Popovich took over for Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team...
Magic Johnson: Celtics might be East’s best team, but Nets are ‘most dangerous’
While the Celtics still boast one of the best records in the NBA, they’ve undoubtedly stumbled over the past month as they’ve put up a 5-7 record over the past month. The most recent blip was the blowout 150-117 loss to the Thunder where the C’s were embarrassed by one of the youngest teams in the league.
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Nets (01.04.2023)
The Bulls (16-21) welcome the Brooklyn Nets (25-12) to the Windy City to play the second of four games scheduled between them this season. Chicago visited Bed-Stuy back on November 1st, and cut down the Nets on their home floor, 108-99, thanks to Zach LaVine torching the twine for 20 of his team-high 29 points in the fourth quarter. The victory was the Bulls’ second straight in Brooklyn dating back to last season, a year in which Chicago won two of the three games played between the teams.
Comments / 0