ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

Ohioans in the US Capitol riot: Where are they now?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country. Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 […]
OHIO STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021

Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Mayor Bowser Announces New Deputy Mayor for Public Safety

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced Lindsey Appiah as the new deputy mayor for public safety and justice. On Tuesday, the first full day of her third term, Bowser made several appointments to her cabinet. Appiah will be the acting deputy mayor until she is confirmed by the D.C. Council....
WSOC Charlotte

Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As members of the Proud Boys extremist group stormed past police lines and swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, their leader cheered them on from afar, prosecutors say. "Do what must be done," Enrique Tarrio wrote on social media. "So what do we do now?" someone asked later that day in a Proud Boys encrypted group chat.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas

County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy