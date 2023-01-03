Read full article on original website
Mother of Capitol rioter shot, killed on Jan.6 arrested at demonstration in DC two years later
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two years after a U.S. Capitol police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was part of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, police arrested her mother. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who illegally were blocking traffic […]
fox5dc.com
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The new D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb was sworn in on Monday, and FOX 5 got a chance to sit down one-on-one with him to learn more about his plans to address juvenile crime in the District and protect Washingtonian's wallets. Former AG Karl Racine...
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
fox5dc.com
Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally
WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
CNBC
Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America—see which other cities made the list
Typing "one-bedroom" into Zillow after a lifetime of living with family, and probably a few cycles of roommates, can feel like an accomplishment. And it should: being able to pay rent and bills without needing another person to shoulder some cost, by many people's metric, is a signal of success.
Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested outside Capitol on second anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Ashli Babbitt’s mother was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon as she demonstrated with a larger group on the second anniversary of her daughter’s death during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested on two traffic violations for failing to obey an order from Capitol Police and illegally blocking…
kanw.com
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had...
Ohioans in the US Capitol riot: Where are they now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country. Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 […]
Bowser Will Veto D.C. Council’s Overhaul Of Criminal Code, Saying It ‘Sends The Wrong Message’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday that she will veto an overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code approved by the D.C. Council last November, arguing that the sweeping bill “sends the wrong message” amid an increase of violent crime involving youth. “None of us can...
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
NBC Washington
Mayor Bowser Announces New Deputy Mayor for Public Safety
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced Lindsey Appiah as the new deputy mayor for public safety and justice. On Tuesday, the first full day of her third term, Bowser made several appointments to her cabinet. Appiah will be the acting deputy mayor until she is confirmed by the D.C. Council....
Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As members of the Proud Boys extremist group stormed past police lines and swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, their leader cheered them on from afar, prosecutors say. "Do what must be done," Enrique Tarrio wrote on social media. "So what do we do now?" someone asked later that day in a Proud Boys encrypted group chat.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
A judge from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied hearing a case seeking to overturn gun bans on public transportation in DC. Following local jurisdictions’ laws, carrying guns on Metro is permitted in Virginia but not in D.C. or Maryland. (Martin Austermuhle / DCist)
WUSA
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
fox5dc.com
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
bethesdamagazine.com
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas. County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas. The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to...
