hstoday.us
Woman Arrested for Assaulting Security Screening Personnel at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
A federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico has returned an indictment charging Nathalia Carolina Rosado with interfering with security screening personnel at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The indictment was unsealed upon her arrest on January 4, 2023. According to...
hstoday.us
Alleged Glock Switch Dealer Charged
A Dallas man who allegedly dealt Glock switches via Instagram has been charged with firearm crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, 22, was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on December 28. “Switches transform regular pistols into...
hstoday.us
Record Amounts of Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills and Fentanyl Powder Seized in New York During 2022
The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and the New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor announce record amounts of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and fentanyl powder seized in New York during 2022. “Thousands of New Yorkers are mourning precious lives claimed by deadly fentanyl last year.”...
hstoday.us
Biometric Boarding Takes Off at Philadelphia International Airport
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is installing facial biometric technology at 25 boarding gates in Terminals A-East and A-West to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) process departing passengers on international flights safely and efficiently. The facial biometrics process is designed to verify travelers’ identities by comparing a live photo...
hstoday.us
Metro Transit Police Officers Now Equipped With Narcan to Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths
Washington’s Metro Transit Police Officers have a new tool to protect customers and save lives. All active duty MTPD officers and Metro’s crisis intervention specialists will be equipped with naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) to prevent deaths by opioid overdose. The addition of naloxone as a life-saving resource...
hstoday.us
CBP Reveals Details of Operation Allies Welcome
On Aug. 14, 2021, the Taliban took control of the city of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Shortly thereafter, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would be evacuating over 100,000 people from Afghanistan. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), alongside other federal agencies, responded to the rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan and mobilized a comprehensive campaign called Operation Allies Welcome. CBP was asked to support OAW by providing personnel and technology to aid in processing evacuees.
hstoday.us
San Ysidro Port of Entry Resumes Limited Hours of Operation at Pedestrian West
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced today the re-opening of the Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro port of entry (POE) beginning Monday, January 9, with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “In an effort to provide additional crossing flexibility and service to...
hstoday.us
Steven Parker Sworn in as TSA Chief Innovation Officer
Steven Parker J.D. has received the oath of office to serve as Chief Innovation Officer for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). He and his team are charged with enhancing TSA’s innovation culture and capacity by connecting, enabling and incorporating innovative process and technology ideas from passengers, employees and transportation industry partners, throughout TSA and the greater transportation security ecosystem.
hstoday.us
Coast Guard Interdicts 5 Lancha Crews, Seizes 590 Pounds of Illegal Fish Off Texas Coast
The Coast Guard interdicted five lancha crews and seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas last Thursday. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi air crews, located and stopped five lanchas with a total of 22 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing.
hstoday.us
TSA Stops ‘Emotional Support Boa Constrictor’ From Boarding Plane
Snakes on a Plane? Not if the Transportation Security Administration can help it! TSA recently tweeted that a traveler attempted to bring a live boa constrictor snake through checkpoint security. The passenger was traveling through Tampa International Airport in December when TSA officers detected the snake, named “Bartholomew,” in her...
