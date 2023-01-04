ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends

Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN, PA
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Cleveland Boat Show expands angling, boating exhibits

Western Lake Erie is the heart of the Walleye Capital of the World, but if you want to talk fishing next week, you’ll have to head to the I-X Center in Cleveland on Jan. 12-15 to chat with Ottawa County experts about the latest in boats, fishing equipment and to tune in the angling seminars.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE

