Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Farm and Dairy
Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends
Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Beacon
Cleveland Boat Show expands angling, boating exhibits
Western Lake Erie is the heart of the Walleye Capital of the World, but if you want to talk fishing next week, you’ll have to head to the I-X Center in Cleveland on Jan. 12-15 to chat with Ottawa County experts about the latest in boats, fishing equipment and to tune in the angling seminars.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
Comments / 0