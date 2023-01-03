ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless says he is now a fan of LeBron James

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Monday night, the sports world held its breath when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during a “Monday Night Football” game.

The game was suspended indefinitely, and Hamlin has been in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital in the two days since.

Shortly after the incident, Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless tweeted: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Whether he was being insensitive or simply chose poor wording, he was eviscerated on social media.

On his show “Undisputed: Skip and Shannon” on Tuesday, Bayless did something else that was breathtaking: He announced he was now a fan of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, after years of being accused of being one of his harshest critics.

“A skeptic has been turned into a fan. Keep it up, because you can keep it up,” Bayless said.

James is coming off his second straight 40-point, 10-rebound performance, something no other NBA player 35 years of age or older has ever done. More importantly, both performances came in wins, and thanks to his exploits, the Lakers have won three of their last four games.

They just completed a five-game road trip in which they went 3-2 and are now returning home with some much-needed momentum.

